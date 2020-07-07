Collingwood Dayne Beams crashed car deliberately, ‘it was a massive cry’

Collingwood Magpies midfielder Dayne Beams has revealed he deliberately crashed his own car in a cry for help.

Beams is currently on indefinite leave from AFL duties to focus on his mental health.

Back in February, the 2010 premiership winner spent a night in hospital when his car struck a pole in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. Beams suffered just minor injuries.

“There was a moment where … I can’t remember to be honest because I was concussed in the incident … but I crashed my car deliberately,” Beams told The Last Time I Cried podcast.

Dayne Beams. (Getty)

“I didn’t want it to be fatal, I didn’t want to die but it was a cry, it was a massive cry … I needed help.”

The 30-year-old has been using art therapy as of late to help tackle his mental health struggles.

Beams hasn’t featured for the Magpies since Round 11 last year but is adamant he’s “clean” and doing much better now.

“There’s a lot of things that aren’t true that have been said about me,” Beams said.

“There’s no doubt I had some addiction issues and there will be a time when I go into them and try to help people in-depth, but at the moment I’m clean.”

Beams, who’s a father to two, admitted his realisation about the car crash made him feel “sick” due to the outcome it could’ve had on his family.

“I just didn’t know how to get out of the shit that I was in,” Beams said.

“I feel like you need to hit rock bottom to go back up and for me that was the lowest I got.

“I don’t know why I felt like that. That was what I needed to do, but it just was at the time.

“The thought of putting my kids and my wife through that makes me feel sick.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.