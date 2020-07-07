Colin Kaepernick to Develop Docuseries After Partnering Up With Disney

WENN

This Disney deal comes days after the football quarterback was revealed to be working with director Ava DuVernay on a separate series titled ‘Colin in Black and White’ for Netflix.

Sportsman and activist Colin Kaepernick is developing his own TV docuseries after landing a production deal with Disney bosses.

The American football quarterback has signed a first-look contract through his Ra Vision Media company to share scripted and unscripted stories about race and social injustice issues, while also providing opportunities for directors and producers of colour.

The first release from the partnership will be an in-depth ESPN series chronicling Kaepernick’s life, with exclusive interviews and archival video footage focusing particularly on the last five years, during which he was controversially frozen out of the National Football League for kneeling during the pre-game U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick has been without a team since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

In a statement announcing the media endeavour, Kaepernick shared: “I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives.”

“I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing,” he added.

<br />

Former ESPN sports journalist Jemele Hill will serve as a producer on the show.

The news of the Disney deal emerges days after Kaepernick was also revealed to be working with director Ava DuVernay on a separate series, the six-part “Colin in Black and White“, which will focus on his teenage years and early sports success in California.

Kaepernick will narrate and executive produce “Colin in Black and White”, which is set to start shooting later this year and premiere on Netflix in 2021.