Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage!!

Pop singer Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson celebrated their fourth anniversary on Monday, and both posted loving tributes to each other on the Gram.

“Too many sweet moments to chose from..So I closed my eyes and this was the one my hand landed on 🥰,” Ciara wrote, sharing a video of the two of them hugged up.

“I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms. These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:) I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life everyday! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary 🎧”

Russell also posted a loving video to his wife. Check it out below.