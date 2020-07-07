Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Pop singer Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson celebrated their fourth anniversary on Monday, and both posted loving tributes to each other on the Gram.

“Too many sweet moments to chose from..So I closed my eyes and this was the one my hand landed on 🥰,” Ciara wrote, sharing a video of the two of them hugged up.

