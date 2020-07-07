Christina Applegate Shares Thoughts on ‘Dead to Me’ Renewal for Third and Final Season

Netflix

Creator Liz Feldman confirms the news, adding that she is ‘beyond grateful’ to Netflix for supporting her hit series from day one and letting it be the show she wanted to make.

–

Christina Applegate‘s acclaimed Netflix series “Dead to Me” has been renewed for a third and final season.

Creator Liz Feldman confirmed the news on Monday (July 06), revealing she is collaborating with bosses at the streaming service as part of an overall development deal.

“From start to finish, ‘Dead to Me’ is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.”

“I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda (Cardellini), and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting ‘Dead to Me’ from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

<br />

Applegate also marked the show’s conclusion with a dedication to the team behind the show – and the fans.

“I will miss these ladies,” she wrote. “But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”

Christina Applegate reacted to the renewal of ‘Dead to Me’ for its third and final season.

The second season of the series, which also stars James Marsden, debuted in May.