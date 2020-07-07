Broncos stubbornly ignore critics, Young gun takes Val’s spot, Roosters rest skipper Cordner

The Brisbane Broncos have once again avoided any major axings for the side which will clash with the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Despite calls from many pundits including rugby league legend Peter Sterling to make some massive roster moves, the Broncos are set to stick with the same halves pairing of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford. Under the pump centre Darius Boyd has also retained his spot.

Sterling on Monday had urged the Broncos to insert young playmaker Tom Dearden into the starting side and move Croft.

“Dearden is the strange situation in all of this,” Sterling said in Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

Tom Dearden, Brodie Croft (Getty)

“Now there’s been an opportunity for him to come back after injury, but he’s being used off the bench. He’s being used sparingly.

“If he’s their future – and I know that they imported Brodie Croft up there – but if Dearden is so highly regarded, now is probably the time to put him up there and say, ‘Okay, the job is yours, let’s see what we can put around you and let’s see if we can get some confidence going. You are our man, as you previously were before you were injured’.

In other team news, the Cowboys have made a massive switch involving star recruit Valentine Holmes.

Holmes was recruited to play fullback for North Queensland but has now been shifted to the wing with young star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to take over the fullback duties.

Val Holmes (Getty)

The Sydney Roosters will be without skipper Boyd Cordner who is set to be rested after suffering a head knock in last Thursday’s loss to the Storm.

Following the four-week suspension handed down to centre Joey Leilua, the Wests Tigers will bring back veteran Chris Lawrence to the side.

NRL Teams Round 9:

Thursday

North Queensland vs Sydney Roosters at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Connelly Lemuelu 4. Esan Marsters 5. Valentine Holmes 6. Scott Drinkwater 7. Jake Clifford 8. Josh Mcguire 9. Reece Robson 10. Francis Molo 11. Shane Wright 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Ben Hampton 15. Tom Gilbert 16. Peter Hola 17. Gavin Cooper 18. Murray Taulagi 19. Reuben Cotter 20. Corey Jensen 21. Jake Granville

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Ryan Hall 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Angus Crichton 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Nat Butcher 14. Lachlan Lam 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Poasa Faamausili 17. Lindsay Collins 18. Daniel Fifita 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Freddy Lussick 21. Matt Ikuvalu

Boyd Cordner (Getty)

Friday

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium, 6.00pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Anthony Don 3. Beau Fermor 4. Bryce Cartwright 5. Treymain Spry 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Erin Clark 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Sam Stone 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Jai Arrow 14. Tanah Boyd 15. Sam Lisone 16. Tyrone Peachey 17. Jarrod Wallace 18. Jai Whitbread 19. Nathan Peats 20. Greg Lelesiuao 21. Tyrone Roberts

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. David Fusitu’a 3. Patrick Herbert 4. Peta Hiku 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Wayde Egan 10. Adam Blair 11. Jack Murchie 12. Tohu Harris 13. Karl Lawton 14. Agnatius Paasi 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Isaiah Papali’i 17. Jazz Tevaga 18. Lachlan Burr 20. Gerard Beale 21. King Vuniyayawa 22. Adam Pompey

Kevin Proctor (Getty)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, 7.55pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Dane Gagai 3. Campbell Graham 4. James Roberts 5. Alex Johnston 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Cameron Murray 14. Liam Knight 15. Bayley Sironen 16. Patrick Mago 17. Hame Sele 18. Mark Nicholls 19. Steven Marsters 20. Troy Dargan 21. Corey Allan

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Michael Chee-Kam 4. Moses Mbye 5. Tommy Talau 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Harry Grant 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Matt Eisenhuth 14. Elijah Taylor 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Sam McIntyre 17. Chris Lawrence 18. Benji Marshall 19. Reece Hoffman 20. Billy Walters 21. Russell Packer

Joey Leilua during his team’s season-opening game against the Dragons. (Getty)

Saturday

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers at Jubilee Stadium, 3.00pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sione Katoa 3. Bryson Goodwin 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Jack Williams 14. Toby Rudolf 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Royce Hunt 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Connor Tracey 20. Will Kennedy 21. Nene Macdonald

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brent Naden 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Tyrone May 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Moses Leota 17. Billy Burns 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 20. Spencer Leniu 21. Charlie Staines

Nathan Cleary (Getty)

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium, 5.30pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Tesi Niu 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Herbie Farnworth 4. Darius Boyd 5. Xavier Coates 6. Anthony Milford 7. Brodie Croft 8. Tevita Pangai Junior 9. Issac Luke 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Corey Oates 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tom Dearden 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Ben Te’o 18. Cory Paix 19. Jamil Hopoate 20. Kotoni Staggs 21. Matthew Lodge

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Reimis Smith 4. Marcelo Montoya 5. Christian Crichton 6. Kieran Foran 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Luke Thompson 14. Kerrod Holland 15. Dean Britt 16. Renouf To’omaga 17. Sauaso Sue 19. Ofahiki Ogden 20. Jack Cogger 21. Sione Katoa 22. Lachlan Lewis

Anthony Seibold, Darius Boyd (Getty)

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium, 7.35pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Michael Oldfield 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine 14. Siliva Havili 15. Kai O’Donnell 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Jordan Rapana 18. Tom Starling 19. Matt Frawley 20. Darby Medlyn 21. Curtis Scott

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Marion Seve 3. Justin Olam 4. Paul Momirovski 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Darryn Schonig 19. Cameron Munster 20. Brenko Lee 21. Nicholas Hynes

Cameron Smith (Getty)

Sunday

Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, 4.05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Tex Hoy 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bradman Best 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Kurt Mann 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Herman Ese’ese 14. Starford To’a 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Brodie Jones 18. Tautau Moga 19. Josh King 20. Phoenix Crossland 21. Connor Watson

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Jai Field 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. David Gower 15. Stefano Utoikamanu 16. Marata Niukore 17. Brad Takairangi 18. Daniel Alvaro 19. George Jennings 20. Will Smith 21. Andrew Davey

Kalyn Ponga (Getty)

St George Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6.30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Adam Clune 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Ben Hunt 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Trent Merrin 15. Josh Kerr 16. Tyrell Fuimaono 17. Jackson Ford 18. Tim Lafai 19. Tristan Sailor 20. Jason Saab 21. Korbin Sims

Manly: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Tevita Funa 6. Lachlan Croker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Cade Cust 15. Jack Gosiewski 16. Sean Keppie 17. Morgan Boyle 18. Corey Waddell 19. Brendan Elliot 20. Abbas Miski 21. Haumole Olakau’atu