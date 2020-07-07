Big News: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves



Now she doesn’t cease to surprise us ever. Just last week she had announced her collaboration with Amazon Studios, today we hear about yet another big project coming her way. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will now star in Hollywood’s biggest and the most successful franchise, Matrix 4.

Priyanka Chopra will join Keanu Reeves, who’s coming back to his iconic role of Neo in the fourth installment. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris. The makers have resumed shooting for it in Berlin post the lockdown with new safety measures and utmost precautions. Hollywood’s favourite Keanu Reeves says that the latest installment has a wonderful storyline and the film will release on April 1, 2022.

Well, we can’t wait for this action thriller.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the adaptation of The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. We love this actress and her super-solid performances. Global icon in the truest sense.