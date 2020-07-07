Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.03% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.03%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were St Barbara Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.33% or 0.340 points to trade at 3.630 at the close. Meanwhile, Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 7.08% or 0.120 points to end at 1.815 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.32% or 0.880 points to 14.800 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.00% or 0.060 points to trade at 0.940 at the close. Charter Hall Retail Reit (ASX:) declined 4.99% or 0.17 points to end at 3.24 and Vicinity Centres Re Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.88% or 0.070 points to 1.365.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 704 to 527 and 327 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.27% to 18.396.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.06% or 1.00 to $1794.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.13% or 0.46 to hit $40.17 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.07% or 0.46 to trade at $42.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.29% to 0.6953, while AUD/JPY fell 0.09% to 74.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 96.812.