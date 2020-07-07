Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor Keisha lance Bottoms has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

On CNN last night, Bottoms said that her husband, as well as one of her four children, has also tested positive for the virus.

She said that so far, she feels as though she’s suffering from allergies — and not a potentially deadly virus.

“This is scary. We’ve done all the things that we thought we should do, and for us to still test positive, I think, really speaks to how easily this virus is spread and obviously none of us are immune from it,” she said.

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms also told MSNBC. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”