Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor Keisha lance Bottoms has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

On CNN last night, Bottoms said that her husband, as well as one of her four children, has also tested positive for the virus.

