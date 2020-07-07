Are Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Back Together?!

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci may be back together after their social media posts appeared to reveal that they were at the very least — in the same home.

After Reginae posted a video in the kitchen, Lucci later posted a pic of the same kitchen, with the same corner cabinets stating that he needed a plumber.

The Shaderoom posted the evidence — and it’s clear from the comments section that Instagram believes the pair are back together.

“Lmfaooo it’s the evidence for me! 😩,” wrote Bobby Lytes.

Another follower chimed in, “Of course he is…we knew they was finna link up when she did that mating call video to his song 😂😂😂🤪.”

But not everybody is convinced: “Soo a corner of a cabinet means they back together? Maybe they rent from the same company who do similar design in all they properties. 🤷🏾‍♀️😂🤣😂✌🏾❤️,” somebody wrote.

Are they back together, or do we need more evidence?