Are Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Back Together?!

Bradley Lamb
Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci may be back together after their social media posts appeared to reveal that they were at the very least — in the same home.

After Reginae posted a video in the kitchen, Lucci later posted a pic of the same kitchen, with the same corner cabinets stating that he needed a plumber.

The Shaderoom posted the evidence — and it’s clear from the comments section that Instagram believes the pair are back together.

