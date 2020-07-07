Amit Trivedi Reveals Why he Feels the Debate on Nepotism is Absolute Rubbish

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has started a debate on nepotism in the country. There are a lot of questions being raised and fingers being pointed at Bollywood stars. Popular music composer Amit Trivedi, however feels that these baseless topics are nothing but a waste of time.

During an interview with a leading daily, Amit said, “Nepotism is rubbish. It is the most time-wasted topic people are consuming these days. There is nothing called nepotism. If there is nepotism, it’s only among heroes and heroines, otherwise, it’s nowhere. No one’s father is bothered about whose son is the director or the music director or the singer. You should ask this question only to actors. No one else is bothered about it, I am not. There is nothing called nepotism in the music industry.”

Amit started his journey in Bollywood with the Rajeev Khandelwal starrer Aamir. He however received the spotlight after working in Anurag Kashyap’s DevD when he delivered chartbuster tracks like Emosanal Atyachar, Duniya and Nayan Tarse.