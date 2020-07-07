Alia Bhatt roped in for Resul Pookutty’s next

A while ago, it was announced that the Oscar winning sound designer turned producer Resul Pookutty is working on his debut venture. A report in a leading daily has now revealed that the film is inspired from the current tensions of India and China at the border and will feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The film is a story of an Indian soldier named Baba Harbhajhan Singh. The report revealed that it will also include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the army camp in Ladakh. The film is a love saga set at the backdrop of Indo-China war that took place in 1967 at Nathula. The makers plan to portray the storyline in today’s times and the film will be set in 2021. Talking about the project, Resul Pookutty said, “The current tension between India and China is already a part of our film. It’s bizarre that we had already written it and it just happened. I believe that Baba is there guarding our border. Our script is almost ready. We will take it to Army officials and get their feedback.”

Watch this space for more updates on the project.