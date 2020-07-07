After Sushant Sinh Rajput, Irrfan Khan’s Instagram account gets memorialised

2020 will always be termed as the dark year for Bollywood. We saw several Bollywood stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and choreographer Saroj Khan pass away, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of people.

Few days after Sushant passed away, the social media site Instagram decided to honour the actor and memorialised the account by adding the tag of ‘remembering’ to the page. According to the social networking site’s policy, the accounts which are memorialised are termed as places to remember someone’s life after they have passed away. This is done in order to keep the person alive through their memories. Now, Instagram has decided to give the same status to Irrfan Khan’s account on their site as well. You can take a look at the screenshot of the page below.

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 after losing his battle with neuroendocrine tumour.