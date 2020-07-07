Active DApp Users on Ethereum Doubled in Q2, While COMP Hit ATHs By Cointelegraph

Active DApp Users on Ethereum Doubled in Q2, While COMP Hit ATHs
Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the blockchain surged in the second quarter of 2020 as the daily transaction volume reached an all-time high in June.
The 2020 Q2 Dapp Market Report published by analytics website Dapp.com showed that the number of active DApp users on Ethereum (ETH) increased by 97% in Q2 to reach an all-time high of 1,258,527. In addition, the transaction volume of ETH DeFi DApps reached $5.7 billion in June, making up over 97% of the entire DApp volume on the network.
