Winnie Harlow and Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma Slammed for Getting Risque in NSFW Pic

Instagram

The pair appear to flaunt their blossoming romance in the Instagram photo that shows the NBA star getting handsy with the Canadian model, but many think it’s inappropriate.

– Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma‘s PDA in a new picture is too much for others’ comfort. The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant appeared to flaunt her blossoming romance with her boyfriend in the photo she posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 5, but they eventually earned some criticism over their very racy pose.

In the image, NBA star stood behind the 25-year-old model, who highlighted her curves in a pink cutaway top and matching shorts, while putting one of his hands on her breast and his other hand on her nether region. She left it captionless, but Kyle left a comment underneath the photo, writing, “Goals.”

Winnie Harlow and boyfriend Kyle Kuzma get risque in new Instagram picture.

While a number of Winnie’s followers are loving the picture, with one jokingly calling the couple “nasssstyyyyy,” many others found the photo inappropriate. “Not the hand in the cucci poze,” one person commented on the image.

“A man that touches a woman in public like that, has no respect for her. A woman allowing it, has no respect for herself.. Not classy,” another explained. Sharing the same opinion, a third person remarked, “Smh where’s the descency.”

A fourth user questioned Winnie’s judgment before posting the picture, “…..and she thought this pic was a good idea?” Another agreed, writing, “That’s not a cute pic pose. Come on get some standards ladies, where’s your dignity.”

“Why do ppl think this is cute to post pic like this?? Like ok sis that’s your whole man… but why is his hand in your coochie?” someone else weighed in in. “I don’t find this respectable on either side, specially since young ppl look up to them..: but y’all do you lol.”

Some others didn’t have a good impression of Kyle after seeing the picture. “Ummm this man is not…. Nvm,” one of them commented, but held back from further sharing her/his opinion. Another added, “Ohh he looks a bit Zesty.” Another person shared her/his gloom prediction of Winnie and Kyle’s relationship as writing, “I give it 3 months.”

Winnie and Kyle first sparked romance rumors in May after they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the pair have been dating since April and have decided to shack up together during the coronavirus pandemic.