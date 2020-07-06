Why #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Initially Turned Down Michelle Williams’ Golden Globes Invite

However, the conversation between Burke and Williams didn’t end there. According to the activist, she soon discovered that Williams “doesn’t bullsh-t.”

“She’s real straightforward. And I think people read her to be demure and maybe meek, but she’s so not that person. She’s such a badass,” Burke tells Vazquez. “I just enjoyed her a lot. And she was straightforward with me, and we had a great conversation.”

The discussion that the two had, Burke explains, is an example of how she doesn’t want “to tiptoe around this thing.”

“Because then we’ll be having these nicey-nicey conversations,” she says. “And then I’ll be hanging up and calling somebody else, like, ‘Do you think that she wants me to da-da-da?, instead of just talking to her and saying, ‘Listen, sis, this is not me. I can sit this one out because I wasn’t expecting to go anyway, right?’ So.”