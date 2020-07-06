Who won yesterday’s NASCAR race? Full results for Sunday’s Indianapolis race

NASCAR raced against the clock Sunday after lightning delayed the start of the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records — better known as the Brickyard 400 — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race went the scheduled distance plus an overtime period before darkness hit the track.

The extra lap was needed after the race leader blew a tire and crashed with seven to go.

Tire wear once more was a major problem at Indy: Multiple right fronts fell apart, leading to crashes for Ryan Newman, William Byron, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and, most importantly, Denny Hamlin, who was trying to secure his first Brickyard triumph when he wrecked from the lead after a blowout.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, issued a statement after the race:

Who won the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Hamlin’s wreck gave Kevin Harvick an opening to score his fourth victory of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, his third consecutive top-two finish following a win and a second (with Hamlin on the opposite end of both) last weekend at Pocono Raceway, his second consecutive win at Indy and his third Brickyard triumph overall.

Harvick said his team had an idea that Hamlin’s tires were wearing down.

“We knew he [Hamlin] was going to be really close on tires and [crew chief] Rodney [Childers} told me on the radio, he said, ‘Just make sure you keep the pressure on him,'” Harvick said. “That was all the pressure I could give.”

Harvick, the series’ points leader, led a race-high 68 of the 161 laps on the 2.5-mile IMS oval. He also won Stage 2 and banked another playoff point.

Matt Kenseth finished second, his best result since coming out of retirement this year. Harvick teammate Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and rookie Cole Custer completed the top five.

Below are the complete results from Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records — better known as the Brickyard 400 — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Finish (Start) Driver Car Laps 1 (11) Kevin Harvick Ford 161 2 (21) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 161 3 (5) Aric Almirola Ford 161 4 (9) Brad Keselowski Ford 161 5 (30) Cole Custer # Ford 161 6 (7) Kyle Busch Toyota 161 7 (27) Michael McDowell Ford 161 8 (13) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 161 9 (17) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 161 10 (1) Joey Logano Ford 161 11 (10) Chase Elliott Chevrolet 161 12 (35) Christopher Bell # Toyota 161 13 (2) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 161 14 (29) Ty Dillon Chevrolet 161 15 (19) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 161 16 (22) Clint Bowyer Ford 161 17 (32) Ross Chastain(i) Chevrolet 161 18 (16) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 161 19 (15) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 161 20 (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 160 21 (34) JJ Yeley(i) Ford 160 22 (40) BJ McLeod(i) Chevrolet 160 23 (33) Quin Houff # Chevrolet 159 24 (28) Garrett Smithley(i) Chevrolet 159 25 (39) Josh Bilicki(i) Chevrolet 158 26 (25) Joey Gase(i) Ford 157 27 (18) William Byron Chevrolet 156 28 (6) Denny Hamlin Toyota 153 29 (38) Timmy Hill(i) Toyota 153 30 (3) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 132 31 (20) Chris Buescher Ford 99 32 (12) Ryan Blaney Ford 96 33 (23) Erik Jones Toyota 73 34 (14) Ryan Newman Ford 60 35 (26) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 24 36 (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 20 37 (4) Justin Allgaier(i) Chevrolet 17 38 (8) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 16 39 (31) Corey LaJoie Ford 15 40 (36) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 14

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 123.162 mph.

Time of race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 5 seconds. Margin of victory: 0.743 seconds.

Caution flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap leaders: J. Logano 1-14; R. Chastain(i) 15; G. Smithley(i) 16; K. Harvick 17-41; W. Byron 42-51; C. Elliott 52-77; W. Byron 78-82; A. Dillon 83-87; K. Harvick 88-122; M. Kenseth 123-134; D. Hamlin 135-153; K. Harvick 154-161.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 3 times for 68 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 19 laps; William Byron 2 times for 15 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 14 laps; Matt Kenseth 1 time for 12 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 5 laps; Garrett Smithley(i) 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 24,20,3,9,4,11,21,18,2,14

Stage 2 Top 10: 4,9,11,21,3,42,18,1,95,14