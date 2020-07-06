Who won yesterday’s NASCAR race? Full results for Sunday’s Indianapolis race

NASCAR raced against the clock Sunday after lightning delayed the start of the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records — better known as the Brickyard 400 — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race went the scheduled distance plus an overtime period before darkness hit the track.

The extra lap was needed after the race leader blew a tire and crashed with seven to go. 

Tire wear once more was a major problem at Indy: Multiple right fronts fell apart, leading to crashes for Ryan Newman, William Byron, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and, most importantly, Denny Hamlin, who was trying to secure his first Brickyard triumph when he wrecked from the lead after a blowout.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, issued a statement after the race:

Below are the complete results from Sunday’s race at Indianapolis:

Who won the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Hamlin’s wreck gave Kevin Harvick an opening to score his fourth victory of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, his third consecutive top-two finish following a win and a second (with Hamlin on the opposite end of both) last weekend at Pocono Raceway, his second consecutive win at Indy and his third Brickyard triumph overall.

Harvick said his team had an idea that Hamlin’s tires were wearing down.

“We knew he [Hamlin] was going to be really close on tires and [crew chief] Rodney [Childers} told me on the radio, he said, ‘Just make sure you keep the pressure on him,'” Harvick said. “That was all the pressure I could give.”

NASCAR at Indianapolis results

Harvick, the series’ points leader, led a race-high 68 of the 161 laps on the 2.5-mile IMS oval. He also won Stage 2 and banked another playoff point.

Matt Kenseth finished second, his best result since coming out of retirement this year. Harvick teammate Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and rookie Cole Custer completed the top five.

Below are the complete results from Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records — better known as the Brickyard 400 — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Finish(Start)DriverCarLaps
1(11)Kevin HarvickFord161
2(21)Matt KensethChevrolet161
3(5)Aric AlmirolaFord161
4(9)Brad KeselowskiFord161
5(30)Cole Custer #Ford161
6(7)Kyle BuschToyota161
7(27)Michael McDowellFord161
8(13)Tyler Reddick #Chevrolet161
9(17)Bubba WallaceChevrolet161
10(1)Joey LoganoFord161
11(10)Chase ElliottChevrolet161
12(35)Christopher Bell #Toyota161
13(2)Kurt BuschChevrolet161
14(29)Ty DillonChevrolet161
15(19)John Hunter Nemechek #Ford161
16(22)Clint BowyerFord161
17(32)Ross Chastain(i)Chevrolet161
18(16)Austin DillonChevrolet161
19(15)Matt DiBenedettoFord161
20(37)Daniel SuarezToyota160
21(34)JJ Yeley(i)Ford160
22(40)BJ McLeod(i)Chevrolet160
23(33)Quin Houff #Chevrolet159
24(28)Garrett Smithley(i)Chevrolet159
25(39)Josh Bilicki(i)Chevrolet158
26(25)Joey Gase(i)Ford157
27(18)William ByronChevrolet156
28(6)Denny HamlinToyota153
29(38)Timmy Hill(i)Toyota153
30(3)Alex BowmanChevrolet132
31(20)Chris BuescherFord99
32(12)Ryan BlaneyFord96
33(23)Erik JonesToyota73
34(14)Ryan NewmanFord60
35(26)Brennan Poole #Chevrolet24
36(24)Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Chevrolet20
37(4)Justin Allgaier(i)Chevrolet17
38(8)Martin Truex Jr.Toyota16
39(31)Corey LaJoieFord15
40(36)Ryan PreeceChevrolet14

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 123.162 mph.

Time of race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 5 seconds. Margin of victory: 0.743 seconds.

Caution flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap leaders: J. Logano 1-14; R. Chastain(i) 15; G. Smithley(i) 16; K. Harvick 17-41; W. Byron 42-51; C. Elliott 52-77; W. Byron 78-82; A. Dillon 83-87; K. Harvick 88-122; M. Kenseth 123-134; D. Hamlin 135-153; K. Harvick 154-161.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 3 times for 68 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 19 laps; William Byron 2 times for 15 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 14 laps; Matt Kenseth 1 time for 12 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 5 laps; Garrett Smithley(i) 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 24,20,3,9,4,11,21,18,2,14

Stage 2 Top 10: 4,9,11,21,3,42,18,1,95,14

