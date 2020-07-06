White woman who called police over Black man in NYC’s Central Park is being prosecuted By

Home Business White woman who called police over Black man in NYC’s Central Park...

NEW YORK () – A white woman who called police to say she felt threatened by an African-American man who had asked her to leash her dog in New York’s Central Park is being prosecuted over the incident, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said on Monday.

Vance said his office has initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

The May 25 incident was shown on a video that went viral.

