White Mob Allegedly ‘Lynch’ Black Man In Indiana!! (Graphic Video)

An Indiana man claim that a gang of White men carrying confederate flags tried to “Lynch” him. And the shocking incident is captured on video.

The man, Vauhxx Rish Booker, says he was assaulted, injured and threatened with a noose by a group of men on public property near the shore of Lake Monroe on Saturday the 4 of July.

Here’s what he said, on Facebook:

I don’t want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching. I don’t want this to have happened to me or anyone. It hurts my soul, and my pride, but there are multiple witnesses and it can’t be hidden or avoided. On July 4th evening others and me were victims of what I would describe as a hate crime. I was attacked by five white men (with confederate flags) who literally threatened to lynch me in front of numerous witnesses.

Here is the video:

LINK TO VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

He described how the incident started:

On our way into the park we (a friend and I) encountered a large white male (seemingly drunk) wearing an oversized hat with a confederate flag print on it. We were polite and continued on even though the encounter felt awkward. We noticed he began following us in an ATV, and we stopped as he drove up behind us and then stated we were on private property.

Then it happened:

When folks tried to crossed they yelled, “white power” at them . . .Two of them jumped me from behind and knocked me to the ground. I tussled with the two and another one joined in, then two more. The five were able to easily overwhelm me and got me to the ground and dragged me pinning my body against a tree as they began pounding on my head and ripped off some of my hair, with several of them still on top of my body holding me down. They held me pinned and continued beating me for several minutes seemingly become more and more enraged as they kept trying to seriously injure me and failing. At one point during the attack one of the men jumped on my neck. I could feel both his feet and his full bodyweight land hard against my neck.

During the attack, the White gang reportedly could be heard saying, “get a noose.” Luckily passers by stopped the attack.

Vauhxx suffered a minor concussion, some abrasions, bruising, and some ripped out hair patches.

MTO News reached out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (which governs the lake). This was their response:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division can confirm our officers responded to this call for service. The incident is under investigation and the final report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Officer upon completion.

