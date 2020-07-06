What makes Ranveer Singh the best husband in the world



Ranveer Singh turns 35 today and a lot has been said about his professional success. The actor is supremely talented and he has essayed a wide range of roles to perfection. Another thing that’s extremely lovable about him is the way he treats his lady love Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot after dating each other for five years in 2018.



This star has made sure that he didn’t fall short to express how much Queen Dee means to him. Ever since their dating days till today if there is one thing that he has always done it is to express his feelings fearlessly in front of the world. Not just that, Ranveer has always gone out of his way to make Deepika feel special, whether it was with her favourite flowers when they were dating or letting her make the decisions for the grand wedding. The man surely knows how to keep his girl happy.



Ranveer has another super quality that makes him the best husband in the world, which is being his girl’s biggest cheerleader. Ranveer doesn’t miss a chance to applaud Deepika on her success and even goes out of his way to keep her spirits up by posting mushy comments on her hottest pictures online. Red carpets, random paparazzi sightings or screenings, the guy has made sure the world knows he is in love and how.



From indulging in PDA to fixing Deepika’s earrings and dresses, Ranveer makes sure his girl gets the necessary amount of attention and more. If all this wasn’t enough, Ranveer has been with Deepika through thick and thin. The actor was Deepika’s biggest pillar of strength when she was going through depression. He was patient with her and loved her through it all showing his love and character is rock solid.

In short, the birthday boy is a 10 on 10 when it comes to being a lover and like as he claimed, he is the best Husband in the world too.