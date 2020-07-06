Washington minority owners looking to sell in part because of team name?

Washington has faced pressure for years to change the name of its franchise, and apparently some of that has come from within.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that team minority partner Fred Smith, who founded FedEx, has been trying to get majority owner Daniel Snyder to change the team’s name for “years.” Smith’s frustration with Snyder’s refusal to change the name is reportedly one of the reasons he and fellow minority owner Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their stakes in the team, though they have not yet found buyers.

Florio speculates that Smith and Schar might want Snyder to feel pressure to sell his controlling stake in the team, which could make it easier for them to sell their stakes or entice them to remain with the ownership group.

FedEx, which holds the naming rights to Washington’s stadium, released a statement earlier in the week announcing that they have asked Snyder to change the team’s name. The team then said on Friday that it is conducting a “thorough review” of the name, and reports have indicated a change is coming.