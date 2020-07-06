Wanna play with these dudes? How ‘Delete Eight’ can nail offseason

Detroit Pistons (20-46)

Detroit must approach the offseason as Year 1 of a three-year rebuild. First, it must decide whether Christian Wood is part of that plan. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2019-20, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. However, as an unrestricted free agent in an offseason without many, Wood might be expensive to keep. A sign-and-trade that yields the Pistons picks or a young prospect might be a better option.

With the 2020 draft, the Pistons should find a player to run their offense through. That could come in the form of a lead guard such as Edwards or an offensively gifted forward such as Toppin.

As for the 2020-21 season, the Pistons must inflate the trade values of Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose as much as possible so they can deal them at the trade deadline for more assets. Detroit should not try to make the playoffs next season because there could franchise-level players in the 2021 draft.

Atlanta Hawks (20-47)

Optimism regarding the Hawks quickly faded when John Collins was suspended for PEDs and it became apparent they would overrely on Trae Young (34.94 usage percentage, 30th highest in NBA history). The Hawks have a bright future, but their ceiling with the current roster is similar to the Damian Lillard-era Blazers (early playoff exits).

The Hawks need another star. With a high pick in the lottery (fourth-best odds at No. 1 overall pick), the most cap space in the NBA and enough young players with decent value (Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish), Atlanta should make a run for Beal or the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday. Or maybe even the 76ers’ Ben Simmons. If there were ever an offseason to be aggressive, it’s this one because coronavirus ramifications will impact the spending of many teams.

If the Hawks hold onto their pick, Edwards should be their guy. If he’s not available, Wiseman should be the guy. Whatever they do, they absolutely cannot take LaMelo Ball -– a Young-Ball backcourt would mean some opponent would threaten Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Trust me: Their defense is ugly.

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45)

It was a rough year for the T’Wolves, but they finally dumped Andrew Wiggins’ contract and got their point guard of the foreseeable future, D’Angelo Russell. Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will give the team the firepower to hang with most any opponent for the next five years. However, it will be the defense that ultimately determines whether this team will be a contender.

With little cap room for maneuvering this summer, the T’Wolves must nail the draft. They’ll have a 52.1 percent chance at a top-four pick. Minnesota should be wary of taking Ball, Deni Avdija or Toppin – all of whom project to be below-average defenders.