Victorian clubs could lose players to Queelands teams

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford believes the AFL’s Queensland hub could potentially lure players from away from Victorian clubs who may decide to further their careers in the sunshine state.

AFL clubs Richmond, Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs all departed Victoria today to set up camp in their Queensland hub.

Clubs will remain within their hubs for at least the next month.

It’s a huge sacrifice to keep the competition rolling and Crawford has predicted that it will take its toll for years to come, with players getting a preview of the different footy lifestyle the two Queensland clubs offer.

Dustin Martin, Richmond leave for AFL hub (Getty)

“It’s a massive advantage for the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“Not because everyone’s’ up there, but because it’s six degrees in Melbourne. It’s 20 degrees up there.

“They’re (Victorian clubs) going to get a sample and experience a month of their life in beautiful Queensland – taking in how wonderful it can be.

“There’s every chance at the end of this year that a lot will put their hand up say, ‘this for us, let’s go up there and play footy and have a good time.’

“I think it’s a massive advantage for those two teams, which is great for football in Queensland.”

