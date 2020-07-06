UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Lost His Father to Coronavirus

Instagram

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has passed away in his home country of Russia nearly two months after he was admitted to a hospital for contracting the killer virus.

Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has lost his father to coronavirus complications.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who also served as his son’s trainer, had been hospitalised with COVID-19 in Moscow, Russia in May (20), but appeared to be making some progress in his recovery in June (20), having struggled with issues linked to an existing heart condition, which had required surgery last year (19).

However, he has since succumbed to the virus, passing away at the age of 57, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed on Friday (03Jul20).

Abdulmanap had been a key member of Khabib’s UFC team and famously helped the 31 year old beat Conor McGregor in the octagon in October 2018.

The coronavirus has hit Khabib’s family hard – he recently revealed more than 20 relatives had tested positive.