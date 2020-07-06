Twitter Thinks Kanye West Is Trying To Get Trump Re-Elected!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Over the weekend, Kanye West announced via Twitter that he is running for president in 2020 — and Twitter thinks that it all just a ruse to get his friend, Donald Trump re-elected.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR