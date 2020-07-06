Twitter Thinks Kanye West Is Trying To Get Trump Re-Elected!!

Over the weekend, Kanye West announced via Twitter that he is running for president in 2020 — and Twitter thinks that it all just a ruse to get his friend, Donald Trump re-elected.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION.”

Initially, Ye had stated that he intended to run in 2024. While the odds of Trump being elected were low before ye’s announcement, Twitter thinks that Trump is actually trying to help Trump by splitting the Black vote.

In 2016, Trump was elected after many Democrats decided not to vote for Hillary Clinton, and not to vote at all. Ye may take away crucial Black votes from Biden this time, unless Ye is running as a Republican.

Ye has repeatedly announced that he wanted to run for president, but Twitter is unsure about his late announcement.

Peep some of the reactions below.