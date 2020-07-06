Trump to Host Mexico’s AMLO, Executives at White House Dinner

(Bloomberg) — The White House dinner that President Donald Trump is hosting for his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will have business executives from both countries on the guest list, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Wednesday night event will be the closest thing to a state dinner that can be organized during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to one of the people, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Trump at the White House on June 24.

The dinner will be indoors and one of the people said that some social distancing measures would be taken.

Lopez Obrador said he would take a coronavirus test before his departure from Mexico on Tuesday, and was willing to take another one in the U.S. if asked.

The guests will include some 20 executives, about 10 from each nation, who will represent the automobile, telecommunications and media, transportation, technology, energy and financial industries, one of the people said.

The occasion is to mark the dawn of the United-States-Mexico Canada-Agreement trade pact, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, the other party to the accord, will not be coming to Washington.

The two leaders plan to discuss the new agreement as well as measures to combat narcotics traffic, business between the two countries and migration.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com