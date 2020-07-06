TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days By

© . FILE PHOTO: Person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration



By Echo Wang

() – TikTok said it will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told on late Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.

The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a TikTok spokesman said in response to a question about its committment to the market.

The company, now run by former Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app’s user data is not stored in China.