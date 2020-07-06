Tiffany Haddish Clowns Kanye West Over Presidential Run Announcement

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is not taking Kanye West’s announcement that he will run for president seriously — and announced that she too would be running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” she tweeted.

“So #HaddishChappelle2020.”

Over the weekend, Ye announced that he would be running for president in 2020. He had previously said that he would run in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said at the time.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote on Twitter. “I am running for president of the United States!”

If he is elected, Kim Kardashian would be the First Lady of the United States.