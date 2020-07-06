Tiffany Haddish Clowns Kanye West Over Presidential Run Announcement

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is not taking Kanye West’s announcement that he will run for president seriously — and announced that she too would be running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” she tweeted.

