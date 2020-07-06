Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Birthday Tributes Prove Their Sister, Sister Bond Never Ends

There’s no stronger bond than twin sisters.

Monday marked a special day for Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housely. If you didn’t already guess, it’s their birthdays!

Before fans celebrate by watching a few Sister, Sister reruns—great idea, right—you may want to see how the proud moms celebrated their big day.

“Sissy!!!! My twinie twin twin. Ride or die since birth. Happy birthday!!!! When we are together I can’t wait to wrap my arms around you, sniff you like we always do (ta hee-hee) and giggle till the sun comes down,” Tamera shared on Instagram. “I love you very much TT! #twins #sisters #happybirthday.”

Not to be outdone, Tia also posted a lengthy Instagram tribute with more than a few throwback photos that you have to see to believe.