These WWDC 2020 pins are an unofficial souvenir for Apple’s virtual conference

Every year at WWDC, Apple offers developers a unique jacket and set of pins to celebrate the year’s conference. This year, things were quite a bit different due to the all-online nature of WWDC 2020, but a new project on Kickstarter aims to offer developers and Apple fans a collection of pins.

In past years, the pins and jackets have been a social focal point of WWDC, with developers and attendees exchanging and swapping pins to complete their collections. This year, the Kickstarter project from Joseph Slinker offers six exclusive pin designs for everyone:

Holding true to tradition, our pin set has six uniquely designed pins. We hope each design is relatable and recognizable by developers in the Apple community. Our goal with this project is to recognize the community that makes it all possible by expanding this tradition to a worldwide audience. We hope this limited run of enamel pins can bring this community together and help us remember this historic event for years to come.

You can see the six pins included in this collection in the above image, including one that even reads Hair Force One in honor of Apple’s senior vice president Craig Federighi.

If you pledge $10 or more, you get one random pin from the collection, while pledging $18 or more gets you two random pins. If you want the complete set, you can pledge $40 or more and receive all six of them. Delivery times are currently scheduled for the pins to be delivered as soon as this month.

High quality enamel pins are not difficult to get manufactured on time and within budget. The biggest risk is the short timeline we have until WWDC starts. We’ve requested expedition from the manufacturer, but if that isn’t possible then the deliver date could slip into August. Like the software engineers that we are, we’re optimistic that we can meet our estimates and we have no problem estimating aggressively in the face of limitations that are out of our control.

You can back the project and learn more on the Kickstarter page right here. The project comes from Joseph Slinker, an iOS developer and engineering manager.

