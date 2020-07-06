The Real’s Jeannie May: I Want To Have A ‘Black Baby’ w/ Rapper Jeezy!!

Bradley Lamb
Last year, The Real host Jeannie Man told the show’s audience that she was not interested in having kids.

Now –  just like that -Jeannie Mai is thinking about having a baby with her fiancé, rapper Jeezy. And we can thank Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James, for Jeannie’s change of heart..

