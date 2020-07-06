The Real’s Jeannie May: I Want To Have A ‘Black Baby’ w/ Rapper Jeezy!!

Last year, The Real host Jeannie Man told the show’s audience that she was not interested in having kids.

Now – just like that -Jeannie Mai is thinking about having a baby with her fiancé, rapper Jeezy. And we can thank Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James, for Jeannie’s change of heart..

A few months ago, Jeannie shared a comment on a photo of Kaavia that confirmed that she had a change of heart and mind.

The co-host of The Real stated: “Dear God, what are you doing to my uterus, dude.” Fans are eager to see Jeannie and Jeezy with a baby.

Now MTO News is hearing that Jeannie and Jeezy are talking about having a child together.

The TV personality, who divorced ex-husband Freddy Harteis in 2017, explained in past interviews that it was because they could not agree on having children.

She said: “When we were dating, I was always very vocal — because I’ll never lead a man on when I know I don’t want to have children. So, I was always honest about that. I think we were both so young — it was like 14 years ago — I think he also thought, ‘You know what, we’re so in love I don’t want that either.’ He could have been happy not having children with me.”

But after she met Jeezy, she changed up her tune a bit. One time she actually said on the air, “We might have a little biracial Jeannie!”