The Nastiest Breakups in ‘Bachelor’ Franchise History

“The Bachelor” and its spin-offs are TV shows that allow people to find love while being captured on small screen.. Several long-lasting couples were indeed born from the franchise, but fans of the series also witnessed that some of the couple ended their romantic relationship in the most brutal way possible.

Fans of the ABC dating show might remember when authorities were involved in a drama between one couple as one of them physically assaulted the other. Another couple, meanwhile, blasted each other publicly in an infamous sitdown interview with the show’s host Chris Harrison. One nasty breakup that fans could never forget was when a bachelor also heartlessly broke up with his fiancee to be with the runner-up of his season.

Taking a walk down memory lane of these scandalous moments, here are the messiest breakups in “Bachelor” franchise history.

1. Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton ABC/Rick Rowell Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton met in season three of “Bachelor in Paradise” and quickly hit it off as she accepted his proposal at the end of the show. However, their relationship ended in January 2017. They did rekindle in February only to dramatically break up again. Amanda exposed Josh in an exclusive interview with E! News, talking about the “red flags” she noticed while dating him and how the breakup affected her daughters. In response to that, Josh said in a statement, “I just want Amanda to stop lying about me, stop speaking to the press about me, and for Amanda and her friends to stop trying to cyber bully me.” Their nasty breakup didn’t only get the two of them involved as his personal assistant Hayley Watts spoke out against Amanda in a separate interview in which she claimed that Amanda accused her of stealing her iPad.

2. Michael Stagliano and Holly Durst ABC/Rick Rowell The drama between on-and-off couple Michael Stagliano and Holly Durst, who appeared together in season 2 of “Bachelor Pad” back in 2011, started after Holly was wavered by fellow contestant Blake Julian. While Michael Stagliano won “Bachelor Pad” with his former fiancee Holly, he was left heartbroken when the latter dropped a bombshell revelation in the live finale. Michael and the viewers were stunned when Holly and Blake announced they were engaged during the episode. “I was caught off guard, humiliated,” Michael admitted to PEOPLE at the time. “I know neither Holly nor Blake wanted it to go down like that. I’m now even more thankful for the talk we had two weeks ago, which provided closure I didn’t have before. If we hadn’t had that, it would have been so much worse tonight. I might have just walked off stage.”

3. Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi ABC/Brendel Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi might think they had the best experience from “The Bachelor” back in 2010. They seemed to think they were for each other with Jake proposing to Vienna at the end of the season. However, their romance was quick to take a nasty turn because they split in June of the same year and things were a downhill from there. In a special episode of “The Bachelorette“, the former lovers called each other names with Vienna telling Jake, “You are a fame w***e is what you are,” to which he responded, “I’m disgusted with you.” He also accused her of undermining him. Meanwhile, Vienne claimed that he treated her like a child and was mean to her.

4. Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft ABC Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft‘s dramatic split unsurprisingly was among the messiest breakups in “The Bachelor” franchise history. In his season of “The Bachelor”, Jason decided to pick Melissa over Molly Malaney after asking his family for an input. However, he realized later on that he made the wrong choice. During the “After the Final Rose” special, he came clean about it. He told Chris that he “can’t stop thinking about Molly” and that he wanted a proposal do-over. Melissa was unsurprisingly pissed over the revelation and called him “a bastard.” The dramatic split aside, it all worked out in the end. Jason and Molly are married with two kids, while Melissa is happily married to Tye Strickland with whom she shares three children.

5. Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray ABC His split from Amanda Stanton wasn’t the first time for Josh Murray to experience a bitter breakup in Bachelor Nation. Prior to being with Amanda, Josh was engaged to Andi Dorfman whom he proposed to in season 10 finale of “The Bachelorette”. However, nine months after making it official, the couple called off their engagement. Andi detailed her split from Josh in her book titled “It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After” in which she said that Josh was sometimes “an emotional abuser.” “That one sexual escapade [with runner-up Nick Viall] would become a power play used by my fiance to justify his mistrust in me. It would be an excuse to call me a whore. And it would eventually lead to the demise of my engagement,” Andi wrote. Josh denied all of her claims when he was on “Bachelor in Paradise”.

6. Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado ABC Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado got together in a November 2004 finale of “The Bachelor”, but instead of the moment of Byron proposing to Velvick, it was when Mary was arrested for assaulting Byron that most “Bachelor” fans would remember the most. The altercation took place the night after they appeared in a “Bachelor” reunion episode in November 2007. According to authorities, she punched Byron in the mouth and was under the influence of alcohol when she was arrested. Despite the assault, they managed to put their differences aside and stay together, but then called it quits for good in 2009.

7. Juan Pablo and Clare Crawley ABC Juan Pablo broke Clare Crawley‘s heart on “Bachelor Winter Games” with the meanest thing a man could ever say to a woman. In the season, Juan chose Nikki Ferrell over Clare after Andi Dorfman left the show. As if being dumped wasn’t enough to hurt Clare, Juan told him why he didn’t choose her. Despite basically having sex with him in the ocean, it wasn’t enough to make Juan to say that he loved Clare. However, he did say to her that he “loved f***ing” her.” What a way to crush someone’s heart.

8. Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul ABC Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul found love on “Bachelor in Paradise” season one in 2014 and got married in the season two premiere. It might look like a fairy tale, until it was actually revealed that they never legally wed. Marcus said that Lacy “changed” after they came back from the show and “stalled” things when they “were supposed to start the paperwork.” He then accused Lacy of ghosting him, saying she became “a runaway bride.” He shared in an interview in 2016, “It became a toxic relationship at times. She was very controlling. I was more of an appeasing person. I wouldn’t want to fight. There were a lot of barriers that we couldn’t overcome. I think that that made her change her mind.”

9. Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton ABC/Paul Hebert Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton might be loving each other at some points, but they failed to end their relationship nicely. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” couple came at each other’s throat with Robby humiliating his ex by sharing on Twitter her private texts in which he praised Amanda for her “new tits.” Additionally, Robby dragged Amanda in a lengthy statement on Twitter. “History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their ‘army’ to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the ‘victim’ and use their friends to try and assassinate one’s character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it’s just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it,” so he wrote in the 2018 tweet.

10. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin ABC/Paul Hebert The way Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with his then-fiancee Becca Kuffrin was really something else. The leading man of season 22 of

“The Bachelor” proposed to Becca after sending runner-up Lauren Burnham home, only to later realize that his heart was actually for Lauren instead of Becca. Rather unsurpringly, Arie opted to dump Becca on-camera just weeks after filming the finale to pursue his love for Lauren. Becca later confronted the realtor in “After the Final Rose”, asking him why he proposed to her if he wasn’t fully sure of his own feelings. Arie blamed “the pressure of being The Bachelor,” explaining, “[The pressure of] knowing there’s a timeline and having to make the decision on that day.”