The Best Xbox One Deals and Bundles for July 2020

4Whether you’re looking to make the switch from PS4 to Xbox One or simply you want to add Microsoft’s console to your arsenal so you can take advantage of the myriad of fantastic exclusive games like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears of War 5, our collection of the best Xbox One deals and best Xbox One bundles will see one at the center of your battle station on the cheap.

We’ve also rounded up a selection of the best Xbox One game deals available right now, so you can stock up on must-have titles to play when your Xbox One S or Xbox One X arrives. The standouts? Need for Speed Payback for $15, Borderlands 3 for $25, FIFA 20 for $35, NBA 2K20 for $20, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $33.

Today’s Best Xbox One Deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox One — $1 , was $15

— , was $15 1-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership for Xbox One — $9 , was $10

Today’s Best Xbox One S Deals

Today’s Best Xbox One X Deals

Today’s Best Xbox One Bundles

Today’s Best Xbox One Game Deals

How To Choose An Xbox One

There are three Xbox One consoles on the shelves right now: Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital, and Xbox One X. But what’s the difference between them? In a nutshell, the Xbox One X sits at the head of the table, running supported titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 in a native 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR. This means richer detail and more accurate color.

The Xbox One S, on the other hand, has a Blu-ray Player built in that can showcase shows in 4K Ultra HD with HDR and can even stream content in the souped-up resolution. What it can’t do, though, is run games in native 4K Ultra HD — so if you’re after the best gaming experience Microsoft has to offer, then look no further than the top-of-the-line Xbox One X.

If you aren’t fussed about controlling the action in 4K Ultra HD and can live without a disk drive, consider the Xbox One S All-Digital. It’s the cheapest of the bunch, offering near-enough the same user experience as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S, with the main difference being all games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console or a hard drive.

That shouldn’t be such a big deal, though. It’s 2020, after all. Absolutely need a disk drive? The Xbox One S is the one for you.

