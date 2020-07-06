Teyana Taylor Chooses Erykah Badu to Be Her Midwife Amid Pandemic

WENN

The pregnant ‘We Got Love’ singer reveals she picked the ‘Window Seat’ star to help deliver her second baby amid the ongoing pandemic because ‘her energy is just everything.’

Teyana Taylor is looking forward to experiencing pregnancy with her pal and chosen midwife, Erykah Badu.

The “We Got Love” hitmaker recently revealed she’d picked the Grammy-winning star be help her deliver her second child and, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she explained that Badu will be coming out to see her soon so they can “plan everything out.”

“I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything,” Taylor shared. “Because I’m so heavy on meditation, she’s been so supportive… So it’s just like, it’s amazing.”

Taylor’s and her husband Iman Shumpert also share four-year-old daughter Iman, aka Junie, whom they welcomed in December 2015. The birth came three weeks before her due date, with Taylor ending up delivering Junie on her bathroom floor.

“I’m nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it’s like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn’t hurt because I was (so) in shock,” she admitted.

“So now being prepared for it, I’m back to square one. Like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. A whole baby’s about to come out of my vagina.’ The thing that’s going through my head is like, ‘Oh, this is about to happen!'”

She continued, “I’m learning now, every pregnancy is different. I’ve been sick in ways that I’ve never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can’t assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick… I ain’t gonna front, I’m thinking in my head, there’s so much stuff running through my head, I don’t know what to do with myself.” Badu recently worked with Taylor on the song “Lowkey” for her most recent record, “The Album”, which dropped last month (Jun20).