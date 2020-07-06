Tessa Thompson Pushes Marvel to Give Better Representation of Race and Sexual Orientation

WENN

The actress playing Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ shares her thought after co-star Anthony Mackie called out bosses at the studio for its lack of diversity.

–

Tessa Thompson is pushing for Marvel bosses to commit to better representation of people from all backgrounds on screen.

The 36-year-old actress, who played Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame“, told Variety she hopes to see people of every race, sexual orientation and ability in upcoming installments of the hugely popular comic book movies.

“The truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of color, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal,” Tessa shared.

Explaining that there are “so many cool queer characters in the comic books, and they should have a place on screen,” she continued, “I think it’s really important for everybody, but for young people especially, to be able to show up to those movies and see projections of themselves.”

“So I’m really excited that we’re able to continue to push the bounds of that and that I’m able to do that with Valkyrie.”





Actor Anthony Mackie recently called out bosses at the studio for its lack of diversity, telling Variety, “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

He called on company officials to hire the “best person for the job,” regardless of their stature, and open up opportunities for “a new generation of people who can put something on their resume.”