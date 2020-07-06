Terry Crews Says He’s ‘Human Rights Activist’, Not ‘Human Wrongs Activist’

WENN

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host, who has been criticized for his controversial BLM remarks, also once again reveals that he stands ‘on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology.’

Terry Crews still has something more to say about his views on Black Lives Matter amid backlash. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, who faced criticism after implying that Black Lives Matter could turn into Black Lives Better, took to social media to further explain his insight into the matter.

“Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No,” so he wrote on Twitter on Saturday, July 4. “Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill.”

Fans were quick to respond to the actor statement. One fan reminded him that while his tweet was true, “good black people have a far higher chance of being overlooked” for a job, stopped (killed?!) by the police, profiled in public, legislated against more than bad white people.” The person added, “More than one thing can be true, Terry.”

“As I white person I don’t need your solidarity because I’ve got a huge amount of privilege already, but countless Black people would benefit from your solidarity greatly. It’s OK to say the system is unfair even if (like me and you) it’s helped you out individually,” one other user said. “So why are bad whites treated better than the good blacks????” someone else questioned.

Prior to this, Terry once again believed that his views were not bad. “I’m a human rights activist- not a human wrongs activist,” he tweeted. Unsurprisingly, people attacked him for the tweet as one said, “at this point i have to believe wh*te people are paying you to be this stupid.”

Another person thought that Terry should have just stopped all of this. “Delete your social media. Come back in a year or two with a thoughtful apology. Then we can talk about what you are,” the person suggested.

However, it seemed like it wouldn’t happen anytime soon. “This is my Twitter. This is my private network. This is what I do,” he said previously, refusing to stop defending his controversial remarks. “And I’m being told to ‘shut up, be quiet, don’t say anything, just keep it shut’ and ‘you’re a coon, don’t say anything.’ It’s really weird because I realized that some black lives matter more than others. Because they don’t want me, as a black man, to talk. Because he’s going to make black community look bad.”