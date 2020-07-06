Terry Crews Dragged Again On Twitter: Are All White People Bad? No

Hollywood actor Terry Crews is once again being dragged on Twitter for missing the point about the whole Black Lives Matter movement — by making the point that not all white people are bad and that not all Black people are good.

“Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill,” he tweeted.

Crews has been fighting against the Black Lives Matter movement and against equality. Rather than speak on police brutality or the lives lost unnecessarily by police officers, he wants to make sure that Black supremacy does not prevail.

Black people in America are a long way off from supremacy. They are not even treated as equals. Still, Crews wants his opinions known and Twitter was happy to drag him for it.