Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares BTS Video Footage As House Arrest Ending Looms

Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrated his house arrest coming to an end, by releasing behind-the-scenes footage of his one of his videos.

“SO HOUSE ARREST IS COMING TO AN END,” he wrote. “AND I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS….I CREATED AND BROKE A WHOLE BUNCH OF RECORDS FROM MY LIVING ROOM…..YAYA WAS THE LAST OF THE HOUSE ARREST SAGA …… I LOVE YOU TO ALL MY FANS..YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST I MADE THE BEST OF WHAT I HAD FROM MY LIVING ROOM AND WE STILL WENT NUMBER 1 WE STILL WENT PLATINUM COMING HOME FROM JAIL I LOVE YOU.”

