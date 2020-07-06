Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares BTS Video Footage As House Arrest Ending Looms

Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrated his house arrest coming to an end, by releasing behind-the-scenes footage of his one of his videos.

“SO HOUSE ARREST IS COMING TO AN END,” he wrote. “AND I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS….I CREATED AND BROKE A WHOLE BUNCH OF RECORDS FROM MY LIVING ROOM…..YAYA WAS THE LAST OF THE HOUSE ARREST SAGA …… I LOVE YOU TO ALL MY FANS..YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST I MADE THE BEST OF WHAT I HAD FROM MY LIVING ROOM AND WE STILL WENT NUMBER 1 WE STILL WENT PLATINUM COMING HOME FROM JAIL I LOVE YOU.”

Tekashi may be excited about his protection coming to an end, but his attorney says she’s fearful for the rapper’s life.

“I’m concerned,” Florio, one of his lawyers, told The NY Post last month “Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something. He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security.”