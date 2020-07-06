Teddi Mellencamp’s 5-Month-Old Daughter to Undergo Neurosurgery

Since Dove’s birth in February, the mom has shared numerous photos of their new life as a family of six, but never mentioned what was going on behind closed doors. She explained she was “torn as to whether I should share this information,” but has decided to open up. “As someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all,” she stated.

With the surgery looming in the near future, Teddi shared, “Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the ‘public eye,’ isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high.”

Nonetheless, the star asks for people to send positive thoughts their way as Dove prepares for her surgery.