Team Baahubali celebrate the seventh anniversary of the film going on floors

While we’ve seen plenty of period war dramas produced in India, Baahubali is a film that created waves across the world. The film had a seriously impressive cast, high production value and with SS Rajamouli pulling the strings, you are bound to expect something special.

Today, marked a special day for the film as the production team began shooting on this very day, 7 years ago. The SS Rajamouli film’s official handle tweeted, “July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of Baahubali on this day 7 years ago.” Take a look at the tweet below.











Baahubali was a tale of two brothers and the battle between them for the throne of Mahashmati. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles as the brothers who lock horns over a kingdom, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.