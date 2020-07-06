T.I. Challenges 50 Cent To A Verzuz Battle

It looks like the next “Verzuz” battle may be around the corner. Although things are not set in stone just yet, T.I. has settled upon who he wants to face off against, and he called out his potential opponent in a video on Instagram.

On Monday, T.I. wished 50 Cent a happy birthday as he celebrated his 45th birthday, and proceeded to call him out for a “Verzuz” battle. He said in his caption, “Happy Birthday 50!! We love POWER / For LIFE/ BMF & everything u doin on. Now pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella.”

He then proceeded to call on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to set up the battle under their Verzuz brand, T.I. continued, “Hook this sh*t UP!! I AINT SCARED OF THIS N*GGA Westside Zone1 Atown BANKHEAD SH*T UDIGG!! ITS DA KIIIIIIING B*TCH!! -drops mic.”

50 caught wind of T.I.’s message and said, “Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in ‘Friday.’ LOL”

Now nothing has been set up yet, but T.I. has continued to campaign that he is adamant about facing off against 50 in a battle. He continued to post a series of videos to his account calling out 50 Cent for the battle.

Both Timbaland and Swizz Beatz acknowledged T.I.’s request to battle 50 as they commented on his posts.

Nonetheless, both Timbaland and Swizz have been facilitating some pretty successful battles throughout quarantine. The latest battle being Fabolous and Jadakiss. Other battles that have taken place include, Alicia Keys & John Legend, 112 & Jagged Edge, Nelly & Ludacris, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer, Erykah Badu & Jill Scott, Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond, and Teddy Riley & Babyface.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94