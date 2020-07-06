Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional after watching Dil Bechara’s trailer

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film starring Sanjana Sanghi and late Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara is undoubtedly the most awaited films of the year. With Sushant’s untimely demise the entire nation is waiting to watch the actor on screen one last time. Sushant and Sanjana’s chemistry in the film’s trailer looks on point. Their fresh pairing is amazing and leaves an impact on the audience instantly.



Today, as the makers dropped the trailer of the film, the entire country seems to be excited about the project. Several fans posted about the same on social media as they couldn’t contain their happiness.

Check out some overwhelming responses of fans after watching the trailer.

the pure baby energy he exudes in this scene. âÂ¤ï¸Â#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/9grRt9e3d0

just want to say please give #DilBechara the love it deserves, make it grand for him to make him happy and proud wherever he is now. watch it as many times as possible, appreciate and spread love one last time. he truely deserves that âÂ¡ pic.twitter.com/uqUaELbMwt

I WANT HIM BACK ðÂÂÂðÂÂ­ I want to tell him how fantastic he is. I want to heap praises on him for his acting. I want to tell him how much I loved the trailer. I want to tell him what a beautiful smile he has.I don’t care how but I just want him back#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/Jq1lD7YRwP

#DilBechara #DilBecharatrailer He defeated “Osteosarcoma” in reel life,

I wish he would have defeated the “#depression” tooðÂÂÂ….. Why so early @itsSSR ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ«… pic.twitter.com/ryoUFNlPsF

