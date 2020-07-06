Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Engaged to Actor Genc Le Grand

Instagram

Destry Allyn Spielberg announces engagement to her boyfriend and the bride-to-be proudly shows off her new diamond ring to her online followers on social media.

Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Destry Allyn Spielberg is engaged to actor Genc Le Grand.

The 23-year-old announced the happy news on her Instagram page, showing off her glittering oval ring and writing, “Holy cannoli, I’m engaged!!!” alongside a bunch of emojis.

She added, “I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!!”

After posting on her main feed, Destry took to her Stories to show off more of her ring along with another short video with the word “fiancé” hovering over Genc as he phoned a friend.

Destry is the celebrated filmmaker’s daughter with his actress wife Kate Capshaw. The couple has seven children together.