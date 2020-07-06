Stephen Jackson Urges People to Participate in #BlackOutDay on 4th of July

Instagram

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Stephen Jackson is calling for #BlackOutDay in the wake of Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. In a recent Instagram post, the former basketball player urged fans to show their support to Black Live Matter movement by changing their outfit for the big day.

“This 4th of July we’re not wearing red, white, and blue. We’re wearing all black,” read a post on his Instagram page. “Independence Day is another Black Out day so they know we’re still in this together. Pass this on so the whole world knows Black Lives Matter.”

“#justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough Love for all who have love for all,” so he added in the caption of the post.

Stephen isn’t the only celebrity who is passionate about #BlackOutDay, which is a nationwide campaign that aims to use economic power to support the Black community by avoiding purchases from non-POC-owned companies. Rapper T.I. previously said urged his followers to take part on the boycott.

“This is a call to action!! We need one day of solidarity in America when not one black person in America spends a dollar,” the rapper wrote on Instagram just days following the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white Minneapolis officer.

“This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics…ALL people of color. Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. That’s $10,684,931,506.80 it’s going to cost per day next time a person of color gets shot!!! We call it #BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7th, 2020 please spread the message, and let’s show REAL action that they fear!!!!” he went on to write.