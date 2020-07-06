St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 | Football News







St Johnstone will face newly-promoted Dundee United when the Scottish Premiership season returns on August 1.

The Saints – who eventually finished sixth last season – will travel to Tannadice Park in their opening fixture before facing Aberdeen at home the following weekend, live on .

A trip to Rangers also features in their first month of fixtures, with their match against Hibernian on August 23 also selected for coverage.

Callum Davidson, the newly-appointed St Johnstone boss, told : “These are all tough fixtures! It would be good to have the fans here, but these are the challenges that we will have to come across.

“The exciting thing for a manager is finding out what all the teams are doing with tactics, what they are trying to play, and what systems they are trying to play.”

St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed – all fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Dundee United (a) – 3pm

8: Aberdeen (h) – 12.30pm kick-off, live on

12: Rangers (a) – 7.45pm

15: Kilmarnock (a) – 3pm

23: Hibernian (h) – 4.30pm kick-off, live on

29: St Mirren (h) – 3pm

September

12: Motherwell (a) – 3pm

19: Ross County (h) – 3pm

26: Livingston (a) – 3pm

October

2: Celtic (h) – 7.45pm

17: Hamilton Academical (a) – 3pm

24: Dundee United (h) – 3pm

31: Hibernian (a) – 3pm

November

6: Kilmarnock (h) – 7.45pm

21: Motherwell (h) – 3pm

December

5: Celtic (a) – 3pm

12: Livingston (h) – 3pm

19: St Mirren (a) – 3pm

23: Rangers (h) – 7.45pm

26: Aberdeen (a) – 3pm

30: Hamilton Academical (h) – 7.45pm

January

2: Ross County (a) – 3pm

9: Dundee United (a) – 3pm

16: St Mirren (h) – 3pm

23: Kilmarnock (a) – 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) – 7.45pm

February

3: Rangers (a) – 7.45pm

6: Livingston (a) – 3pm

13: Celtic (h)

27: Hamilton Academical (a) – 3pm

March

6: Hibernian (h) – 3pm

20: Ross County (h) – 3pm

April

3: Motherwell (a) – 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15