Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Requests $2M Default Judgement as He Ignores Battery Lawsuit

In her suit, Kayla Myers accused the Atlanta native of assaulting her after she got into a physical altercation with one of Soulja's female employees in February 2019.

Soulja Boy is facing a legal trouble for ignoring a lawsuit leveled at him by his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers. It is said that Kayla is now seeking a default judgment which may result in the rapper paying her a big time.

In her suit in, Kayla accused the Atlanta native of assaulting her after she got into a physical altercation with one of Soulja’s female employees in February 2019. She claimed that after approaching her, Soulja kicked her, stomped on her stomach and “bashed her head with a large gun.”

He also allegedly “held the gun to her head and told her she was going to die that night and would not make it home.” Kayla said it “hurt so badly that she had trouble breathing.”

Not stopping there, Kayla said in the court documents that Soulja ordered his assistant to take her to a shower, undressed her before tying her up with duct tape and an extension cord in the garage for four hours.

She was able to go home after a man offered to let her go in exchange for oral sex which she did. After filing a report to police, Kayla was taken to a hospital where she was told she had three fractured ribs and a facial contusion. She’s suing for assault & battery, false imprisonment, and sexual battery.

As the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper has yet to respond to the suit, Kayla is requesting the court award her just over $2 million in damages instead of waiting. A judge has yet to rule.

In response to the news, some fans trolled Soulja and said that he was to poor to pay the lawsuit should a judge agree to Kayla’s request. “He dont even got that on him rn,” one Internet user said. “But the question is….does even even have 2 mil,” someone else echoed the sentiment.

Soulja has yet to respond to the report.