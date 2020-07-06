Sharon Osbourne Shades Kanye West for ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweet About Kim Kardashian’s Billionaire Status

WENN

‘The Talk’ co-host takes a jab at the ‘Follow God’ rapper after he bragged about his wife’s wealth, saying ‘it isn’t the right time’ to do it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharon Osbourne isn’t a fan of the way Kanye West shows his support for his wife Kim Kardashian. The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne has put the rapper on a blast after he congratulated the reality TV star on her billionaire status.

Speaking on her CBS talk show “The Talk“, the 67-year-old TV personality called Kanye’s comment “tone deaf” considering many people are suffering financial crisis due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It isn’t the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some people, that is what they do,” she said.

Sharon claimed that she’s never living a flexing lifestyle anyway. “I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not,” she added. “I never believe in that. For me, I cringe when people do it.”

In late June, it was reported that Kim’s KKW Beauty is worth a staggering $1 billion after she sold a 20 percent share of her beauty company to Coty, with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star remaining the majority stakeholder in the business. The valuation was first reported by the Financial Times.

Celebrating his wife’s lates milestone, Kanye tweeted, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.” He went on gushing, “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you, this still life. We love you so much.”

However, Forbes quickly disputed the claim, saying that the 39-year-old reality TV star “isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club” yet. After the deal between KKW Beauty and Coty, the publication estimates her net worth at $900 million.

Kim has not responded to Forbes’ claim. Earlier this year, Forbes also revoked Kylie Jenner‘s billionaire status after naming her the “youngest self-made billionaire” at 21 in 2019. The magazine accused the 22-year-old makeup mogul of lying about cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetic’s earnings and “creating tax returns that were likely forged,” to which Kim’s younger sister quickly hit back.