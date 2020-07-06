Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Together on Fourth of July After Split

Instagram

The 37-year-old restaurateur and his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend were spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu and hitting a Fourth Of July party at the beach in Malibu.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reunited for the first time after their split in May. The exes were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together in Malibu as the 37-year-old restaurateur chose to skip the Kardashian-Jenner’s family get-together at Tristan Thompson‘s house.

The former couple reportedly grabbed lunch at Nobu restaurant before attending a pal’s low-key Fourth of July party at the beach. They arrived to the beach in Scott’s black Mercedes G-Wagon and walked side-by-side as they headed to the oceanfront gathering.

Upon arriving, they were greeted by friends and joined other partygoers who were sitting and lying on a set of outdoor lounge chairs. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian was seen enjoying a can of beverage, while Sofia later joined a female friend to venture onto the beach. She spread out a beach towel and sat on it after a little struggle due to the wind.

Scott sported a navy T-shirt and black shorts. He also had a black cap and RayBan shades on all the time. Sofia, meanwhile, flaunted her taut tummy in a color-blocked sports bra and a pair of high-waisted pants, which she rolled up to keep them from getting dirty. The 21-year-old model also wore dark sunglasses and sometimes put her face mask on.

Of their outing, a source tells PEOPLE that the former couple “spent a relaxing day in Malibu” on Saturday. The source notes that their reunion was anything but hinting at their romantic reconciliation, saying “they seemed happy together but more friendly than romantic.”

Scott and Sofia confirmed they’re an item in the fall of 2017 after months of dating rumors. They called it quits in May amid reports that the reality TV star checked into rehab to seek treatment for “past traumas.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Scott and Sofia were taking a break “so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life – his health and his kids.” The source added, “Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends. It was Sofia’s choice to take a break.”