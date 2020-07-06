Sara Bareilles and Waitress Cast Remember “Kind and Gentle” Nick Cordero After His Death

Kimiko Glenn, who originally starred as Dawn in Waitress, also took to social media to pay tribute to her former co-star.

“I am so lucky to have known you. I remember how much your spontaneous energy made me laugh, how the day Prince died you came into our dressing room in silence and I felt your big beautiful heart breaking. Now my heart breaks for you and your family,” Glenn wrote. “Nick passed this morning after a long fight with coronavirus. He was 41, and had no pre-existing conditions. He was young, strong and healthy.”

“As the world gets tired of mask-wearing and social distancing measures, I urge you to remember his story. He spent a month and a half in a coma, lost his leg due to clotting, and was too weak to talk for 95 days. He was the last person I would expect to suffer in such a way,” she continued. “He was a gentle giant and an absolute legend. Please send all your strength to his family, his incredible wife @amandakloots & their 1-year old boy, Elvis. His spirit will live on through you, little man. Rest In Peace, Nick. You will always be remembered.”