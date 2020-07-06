Ryan Seacrest’s Ex Shayna Taylor Says Her Days Are Filled With ‘Distress and Anxiety’ After Breakup

Instagram

The 28-year-old shares a handwritten note on her Instagram Stories, days after the ‘American Idol’ host confirmed the end of their seven-year intermittent relationship.

Shayna Taylor may not have the best days lately following her breakup from Ryan Seacrest. On Thursday, July 2, the model shared a handwritten note that talked about letting go what she thinks she wants and the pain of pursuing it.

“When I run after what I think I want, my days are a furnace of distress and anxiety,” so she shared. She eventually came to understanding about a mutual attraction, adding, “If I sit in my own place of patience, what I need flows to me and without any pain from this I understand that what I want also wants me, is looking for me and attracting me. There is a great secret in this for anyone who can grasp it.”

Shayna Taylor posted a cryptic quote after Ryan Seacrest breakup.

A few days prior, Shayna re-posted a quote from the Rising Woman account that many believed was also aimed at the “American Idol” host. “You will never need to convince the right person to love you,” read the cryptic post. “No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

<br />

Ryan confirmed the end of his relationship with Shayna after dating on and off for seven years on Monday, June 29. In a statement to the press, a representative for the 45-year-old noted that the former couple “decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.” His rep further added, “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Ryan has seemingly moved on as he was spotted being joined by a mystery blonde during his June vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Most of the pictures displayed the two soaking up the sun on a sun lounger in a resort. One in particular captured them holding hands.