Ryan Adams Pens Apology One Year After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Singer Ryan Adams penned a lengthy apology one-and-a-half years after a New York Times article accused him of sexual harassment and psychological abuse of several women — including his ex-wife Mandy Moore.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” he began. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

He wrote to the Daily Mail, “I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.”

Adams canceled his album release early last year after it was revealed that he was under investigation by the FBI for reportedly engaging in inappropriate sexual communications with an underage girl, identified as ‘Ava.’