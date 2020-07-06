Home Entertainment Ryan Adams Pens Apology One Year After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Ryan Adams Pens Apology One Year After Sexual Harassment Scandal

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Singer Ryan Adams penned a lengthy apology one-and-a-half years after a New York Times article accused him of sexual harassment and psychological abuse of several women — including his ex-wife Mandy Moore.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” he began. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

